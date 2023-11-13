Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Huerter totaled 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 105-98 win against the Thunder.

In this article, we look at Huerter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-120)

Over 15.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per contest last year, best in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last year, conceding 41.2 per game.

The Cavaliers gave up 23.0 assists per game last year (best in the NBA).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 34 19 5 2 3 0 3 11/9/2022 30 14 0 2 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.