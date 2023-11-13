Keegan Murray could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Murray tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 105-98 win versus the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-125)

Over 15.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+116)

Over 6.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 23 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

Keegan Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 30 18 2 0 6 1 1 11/9/2022 33 14 3 1 4 1 2

