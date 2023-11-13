Harrison Barnes and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Barnes put up four points in a 105-98 win against the Thunder.

Below we will dive into Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per contest last season, best in the league.

The Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 23 per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 36 20 3 1 3 1 0 11/9/2022 35 20 9 3 2 0 2

