The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 105-98 win over the Thunder, Sabonis totaled 17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Sabonis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-143)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the league last year, giving up 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 41.2 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23 per contest last season, ranking them first in the league.

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 37 18 18 6 0 2 3 11/9/2022 35 21 5 6 0 0 3

