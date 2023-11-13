The Sacramento Kings (4-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Kings 110

Kings vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 2.5)

Cavaliers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.1)

Cavaliers (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Cavaliers (3-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than the Kings (4-4-0) this year.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Sacramento covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (four out of eight).

The Cavaliers have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Kings have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are 18th in the NBA in points scored (111.1 per game) and 17th in points allowed (113.8).

At 45.0 rebounds per game and 43.5 rebounds allowed, Sacramento is 15th and 12th in the NBA, respectively.

The Kings are 10th in the league in assists (26.1 per game) in 2023-24.

At 13.6 turnovers committed per game and 14.6 turnovers forced, Sacramento is 11th and 12th in the NBA, respectively.

The Kings are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (13.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (31.9%).

