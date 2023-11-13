Our computer model predicts a win for the Buffalo Bills when they play the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bills are averaging 370.2 yards per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are surrendering 334.0 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball. The Broncos have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 28.3 points given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, regstering 21.5 points per contest (15th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7) Toss Up (47.5) Bills 31, Broncos 16

Place your bets on the Bills-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bills have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

A total of three out of nine Buffalo games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Bills games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 27.8% chance to win.

Denver has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Denver games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Broncos games average 44.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.7 17.8 28.8 16.4 24.0 19.5 Denver 21.5 28.3 22.6 21.8 19.7 39.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.