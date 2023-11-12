Should you wager on Ray-Ray McCloud hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

McCloud has 90 receiving yards on eight catches (10 targets) this year, averaging 11.3 yards per game.

McCloud does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Ray-Ray McCloud Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0

