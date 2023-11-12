Ray-Ray McCloud did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of McCloud's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, McCloud has been targeted 10 times, with season stats of 90 yards on eight receptions (11.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for 23 yards.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The 49ers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Deebo Samuel (FP/shoulder): 20 Rec; 302 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 10 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCloud 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 8 90 59 0 11.3

McCloud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0

