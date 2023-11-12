The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New York Jets (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The point total has been set at 36.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Raiders. Before the Raiders meet the Jets, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-1) 36 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-1) 36.5 -106 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights

Las Vegas has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

As a 1-point underdog or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

A pair of Las Vegas nine games in 2023 have hit the over.

So far this season, New York has compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread.

The Jets have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

New York games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).

