Raiders vs. Jets Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:39 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New York Jets (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The point total has been set at 36.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Raiders. Before the Raiders meet the Jets, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jets (-1)
|36
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Jets (-1)
|36.5
|-106
|-110
Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- As a 1-point underdog or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- A pair of Las Vegas nine games in 2023 have hit the over.
- So far this season, New York has compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread.
- The Jets have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
- New York games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).
