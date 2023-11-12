The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) play the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Raiders Insights

This year the Raiders score just 2.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Jets allow (19.5).

The Raiders collect 36.4 fewer yards per game (275.6) than the Jets allow (312).

Las Vegas rushes for 76.1 yards per game, 61.2 fewer than the 137.3 New York allows per contest.

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (13).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 21.5 points per game at home (4.2 more than overall) and allow 14.8 at home (6.6 fewer than overall).

The Raiders pick up more yards at home (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6), and concede fewer at home (288.5 per game) than overall (330.9).

At home, Las Vegas accumulates more passing yards (237.3 per game) than it does overall (199.4). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (183.3) than it does overall (192.2).

At home, the Raiders accumulate more rushing yards (93.5 per game) than they do overall (76.1). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (105.3) than they do overall (138.7).

The Raiders successfully convert 39.3% of third downs at home (6.3% more than overall), and concede on 37.3% of third downs at home (5.8% less than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX

