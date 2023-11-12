Joshua Jacobs will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into their battle versus the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +440

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 55.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 36.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 14.5 (-113) Joshua Jacobs - 65.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 20.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 204.5 (-113) - -

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 24.5 (-113) Breece Hall - 69.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Allen Lazard - - 28.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 200.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Garrett Wilson - - 66.5 (-113)

