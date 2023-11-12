The New York Jets (4-4) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Jets favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 35.5 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Jets face off with the Raiders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Raiders vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have had the lead three times, have trailed three times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Jets have had the lead one time, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time.

New York's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing seven points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have lost the second quarter six times and won three times in nine games this season.

In eight games this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

New York's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter two times, lost six times, and tied one time.

In eight games this season, the Jets have been outscored in the third quarter three times and won five times.

Offensively, New York is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up two points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After nine games this season, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent five times.

In eight games this season, the Jets have lost the fourth quarter four times and won four times.

New York's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games) and have trailed six times (1-5) at the completion of the first half.

The Jets have been leading after the first half in one game, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of nine games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (1-3 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and tied one time (1-0).

In eight games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the second half three times and outscored their opponent five times.

New York's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the second half.

