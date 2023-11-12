The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) take on the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Raiders vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The Raiders are the bet in this game. They're favored by 3.6 more points in the model than BetMGM (4.6 to 1).

The Raiders have a 52.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Raiders have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Las Vegas has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -112 or shorter.

This season, the Jets have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

New York has entered seven games this season as the underdog by -108 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1)



Las Vegas (-1) The Raiders have gone 4-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 1-point favorites or more, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-2.

The Jets have covered the spread four times this season (4-3-1).

In games this year when an underdog by 1 point or more, New York is 4-3 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game, 33.8 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 35.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the point total in this game.

Las Vegas has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' eight games with a set total.

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 3 174.0 1

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 200.0 5 16.3 0

