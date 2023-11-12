Sunday's game at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has the Washington Huskies (2-0) matching up with the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on November 12. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for Washington, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Nevada vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 76, Nevada 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-9.8)

Washington (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Nevada Performance Insights

Nevada ranked 155th in the nation last year with 72.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 105th with 67.8 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Wolf Pack pulled down 30.5 rebounds per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Last year Nevada ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.4 per game.

The Wolf Pack forced 11.5 turnovers per game last season (212th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed just 10.1 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

The Wolf Pack made 7.2 treys per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (122nd-ranked).

Nevada ranked 240th in the nation with 7.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 110th with a 32.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Nevada took 62.2% two-pointers and 37.8% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 70.2% were two-pointers and 29.8% were threes.

