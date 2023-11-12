The Washington Huskies (2-0) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Pac-12 Network

Nevada vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nevada covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

The Wolf Pack were an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Washington covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Huskies games hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.

