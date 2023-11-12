The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) battle the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Nevada went 18-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolf Pack ranked 338th.

The Wolf Pack's 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.3 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Nevada went 15-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.8.

In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (67.5).

Beyond the arc, Nevada sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule