The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) battle the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Nevada went 18-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolf Pack ranked 338th.
  • The Wolf Pack's 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.3 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Nevada went 15-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Nevada sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Sacramento State W 77-63 Lawlor Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/15/2023 Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland - Lawlor Events Center

