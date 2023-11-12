How to Watch Nevada vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) battle the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
- Nevada went 18-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolf Pack ranked 338th.
- The Wolf Pack's 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.3 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Nevada went 15-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Nevada averaged 76.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.8.
- In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (67.5).
- Beyond the arc, Nevada sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (34.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 77-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.