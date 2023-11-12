The Washington Huskies (2-0) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) meet at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no set line.

Nevada vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Nevada's games last year went over the point total.

The Wolf Pack's record against the spread last year was 17-12-0.

Washington was less successful against the spread than Nevada last season, recording an ATS record of 16-12-0, as opposed to the 17-12-0 mark of the Wolf Pack.

Nevada vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 69.2 141.8 70.3 138.1 138.3 Nevada 72.6 141.8 67.8 138.1 138.2

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.

Nevada went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Nevada vs. Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 16-12-0 16-12-0 Nevada 17-12-0 17-12-0

Nevada vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Nevada 12-6 Home Record 14-1 2-9 Away Record 6-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

