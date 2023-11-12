Nevada vs. Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Washington Huskies (2-0) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) meet at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nevada vs. Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Nevada's games last year went over the point total.
- The Wolf Pack's record against the spread last year was 17-12-0.
- Washington was less successful against the spread than Nevada last season, recording an ATS record of 16-12-0, as opposed to the 17-12-0 mark of the Wolf Pack.
Nevada vs. Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington
|69.2
|141.8
|70.3
|138.1
|138.3
|Nevada
|72.6
|141.8
|67.8
|138.1
|138.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
- Nevada went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Nevada vs. Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington
|16-12-0
|16-12-0
|Nevada
|17-12-0
|17-12-0
Nevada vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Washington
|Nevada
|12-6
|Home Record
|14-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|72.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.9
|64.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.