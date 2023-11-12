Nevada vs. Washington November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) will face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Nevada vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nevada vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|72.6
|155th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
