The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) will face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 72.6 155th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 30.5 258th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th 304th 11.5 Assists 14.4 81st 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

