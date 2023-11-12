The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) will face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Nevada vs. Washington Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 72.6 155th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 30.5 258th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th
304th 11.5 Assists 14.4 81st
316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

