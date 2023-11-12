Sunday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (1-0) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Walter Pyramid has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57 and heavily favors Long Beach State to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wolf Pack enter this contest after a 69-53 win over Sacramento State on Thursday.

Nevada vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Nevada vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 70, Nevada 57

Nevada Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolf Pack had a -126 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.1 points per game. They put up 64.5 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and gave up 68.6 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

Nevada averaged the same amount of points in MWC play as overall, 64.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack scored 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.

At home, Nevada gave up 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 73.8.

