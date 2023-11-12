Joshua Jacobs will be facing the third-worst run defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the New York Jets in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Jacobs leads the team with 506 yards (56.2 ypg) on 159 rushes and has gotten into the end zone five times. Additionally, Jacobs has tacked on 28 receptions for 242 yards (26.9 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Jets

Jacobs vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games The Jets have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

The rush defense of the Jets is allowing 137.3 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Jets have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up five this season (0.6 per game).

Joshua Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jacobs has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Raiders pass on 57.3% of their plays and run on 42.7%. They are 24th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 159 of his team's 214 total rushing attempts this season (74.3%).

Jacobs has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 33 red zone carries for 73.3% of the team share (his team runs on 51.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Joshua Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Jacobs has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jacobs has been targeted on 43 of his team's 287 passing attempts this season (15.0% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 5.6 yards per target (119th in NFL).

Jacobs does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Jacobs (six red zone targets) has been targeted 14.0% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 26 ATT / 98 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

