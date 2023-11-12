Best bets are available for when the New York Jets (4-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Jets vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Raiders compared to the BetMGM line, a 5.7 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Raiders.

The Jets have a 54.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jets have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Raiders have been underdogs in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Las Vegas has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+1)



Las Vegas (+1) The Jets are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

New York is winless against the spread when it has played as 1-point or greater favorites (0-0-1).

The Raiders have registered a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 1-2-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game (33.8) than this game's total of 35.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' eight games with a set total.

The Raiders have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 200 5 16.3 0

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 3 174 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.