Should you bet on Jauan Jennings hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has caught 12 passes (21 targets) for 181 yards (25.9 per game) this season.

Having played six games this year, Jennings has not tallied a TD reception.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0

