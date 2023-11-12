Jauan Jennings has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 263.5 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Jennings' 21 targets have led to 12 receptions for 181 yards (and an average of 25.9 per game).

Jennings vs. the Jaguars

Jennings vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is giving up 263.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Jaguars have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Jennings Receiving Insights

Jennings, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this season.

Jennings has received 9.3% of his team's 225 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has picked up 8.6 yards per target (181 yards on 21 targets).

Jennings, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

