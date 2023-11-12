When the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Jakobi Meyers get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Meyers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has contributed with 40 grabs for 442 yards and five TDs this year. He has been targeted 62 times.

Meyers has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of eight games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0

Rep Jakobi Meyers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.