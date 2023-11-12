Jakobi Meyers has a tough matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Jets in Week 10 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Jets concede 174.8 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

So far this year Meyers has 40 grabs (on 62 targets) for 442 yards and five scores, averaging 55.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Meyers and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Meyers vs. the Jets

Meyers vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 48.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 48.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 174.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Jets have scored eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Jets' defense is third in the league in that category.

Watch Raiders vs Jets on Fubo!

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Meyers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Meyers Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Meyers has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Meyers has 21.6% of his team's target share (62 targets on 287 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 62 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (80th in NFL).

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored six of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

Meyers has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.