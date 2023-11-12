Hunter Renfrow has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Jets in Week 10 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Jets concede 174.8 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Renfrow has reeled in 12 passes on 19 targets for 124 yards, averaging 17.7 yards per game this season.

Renfrow vs. the Jets

Renfrow vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jets allow 174.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense ranks third in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Raiders Player Previews

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (+120)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (twice in six games), Renfrow has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Renfrow has received 6.6% of his team's 287 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 6.5 yards per target.

Having played seven games this season, Renfrow has not tallied a TD reception.

Renfrow has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

