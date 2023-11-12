When the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will George Kittle get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has grabbed 32 balls (on 43 targets) for 443 yards (55.4 per game) and three scores this campaign.

In one of eight games this year, Kittle has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0

