George Kittle has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 263.5 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Kittle has 32 receptions (43 targets) for 443 yards and three scores, averaging 55.4 yards per game this season.

Kittle vs. the Jaguars

Kittle vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Jaguars yield 263.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (11 total passing TDs).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Kittle Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Kittle has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Kittle has been targeted on 43 of his team's 225 passing attempts this season (19.1% target share).

He has 443 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 13th in NFL play with 10.3 yards per target.

In one of eight games this season, Kittle has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.5% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Kittle (six red zone targets) has been targeted 19.4% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 9 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

