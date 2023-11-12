When the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mitchell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Mitchell has 50 rushing yards (10 per game) on 22 carries.

And Mitchell has tacked on three catches for 2 yards (0.4 per game).

In five games, Mitchell has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0

Rep Elijah Mitchell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.