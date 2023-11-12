Deebo Samuel will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Samuel has 20 receptions (32 targets) for 302 yards and one score, averaging 50.3 yards per game this year.

Samuel vs. the Jaguars

Samuel vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

11 players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is conceding 263.5 yards per outing this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Jaguars' defense is 15th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Samuel has been targeted on 32 of his team's 225 passing attempts this season (14.2% target share).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (21st in NFL).

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 7.7% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Samuel has been targeted five times in the red zone (16.1% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 6 REC / 129 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD

