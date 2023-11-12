Deebo Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Samuel's stats on this page.

In the air, Samuel has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 302 yards on 20 receptions (15.1 per catch) and one TD. He also has 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The 49ers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Ray-Ray McCloud (DNP/illness): 8 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 20 302 164 1 15.1

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0

