Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deebo Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Take a look at Samuel's stats on this page.
Rep Deebo Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Samuel has been targeted 32 times, with season stats of 302 yards on 20 receptions (15.1 per catch) and one TD. He also has 18 carries for 95 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The 49ers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Ray-Ray McCloud (DNP/illness): 8 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Justin Fields
49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|20
|302
|164
|1
|15.1
Samuel Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|7
|5
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|9
|6
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|12
|6
|129
|1
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.