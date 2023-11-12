Should you bet on Davante Adams scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Adams' 573 yards receiving (63.7 per game) lead all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted on 85 occasions, and has totaled 51 catches and three TDs.

In two of nine games this year, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Davante Adams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0

Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.