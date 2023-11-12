Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Seeking Adams' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 10, Adams has 51 receptions for 573 yards -- 11.2 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 85 occasions.

Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Raiders this week: Austin Hooper (LP/calf): 13 Rec; 128 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Adams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 85 51 573 156 3 11.2

Adams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0

