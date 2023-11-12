With the San Francisco 49ers playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Christian McCaffrey a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McCaffrey will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has picked up a team-high 652 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

McCaffrey also makes an impact in the passing game, with 292 receiving yards on 32 catches (36.5 yards per game) plus four TDs.

McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in seven games.

He has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1

Rep Christian McCaffrey with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.