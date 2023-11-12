Christian McCaffrey has a tough matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 79.3 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

As part of the rushing attack, McCaffrey has carried the ball 137 times for a team-best 652 yards (81.5 ypg) and has nine rushing TDs. Also, McCaffrey figures in the passing game with 292 receiving yards on 32 catches (36.5 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

McCaffrey vs. the Jaguars

McCaffrey vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

McCaffrey will square off against the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this week. The Jaguars concede 79.3 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled five touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jaguars' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

The 49ers pass on 48.1% of their plays and run on 51.9%. They are seventh in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 56.4% of his team's 243 rushing attempts this season (137).

McCaffrey has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 50.0% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

He has 35 red zone rushing carries (67.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

McCaffrey, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

McCaffrey has been targeted on 37 of his team's 225 passing attempts this season (16.4% target share).

He has 292 receiving yards on 37 targets to rank 52nd in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

McCaffrey has registered a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

With six red zone targets, McCaffrey has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 106 YDS / 3 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD

