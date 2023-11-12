The November 12 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trevor Lawrence. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 8 Games Played 8 68.3% Completion % 68.3% 2,033 (254.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,935 (241.9) 12 Touchdowns 9 5 Interceptions 4 107 (13.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 216 (27) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 244.5 yards

: Over/Under 244.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars have been getting it done on defense, with 19.5 points allowed per game (sixth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 263.5 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 11th in the NFL with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jaguars' defense has been on top of its game, with 634 rushing yards allowed this season (third-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Jacksonville is fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 10th at 48.1%.

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

