Will Brock Purdy Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 10?
Should you wager on Brock Purdy hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Purdy has put up 107 rushing yards on 26 carries (13.4 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- Purdy has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Brock Purdy Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
