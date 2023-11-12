San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 263.5 per game.

Purdy has thrown for 2,033 yards (254.1 yards per game) this season while completing 68.3% of his throws for 12 touchdowns and five picks. In addition, Purdy has 107 yards rushing (13.4 yards per game) on 26 attempts, and Purdy has found the end zone two times.

Purdy vs. the Jaguars

Purdy vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

Eight players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Jaguars this season.

The 263.5 passing yards the Jaguars yield per contest makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Jaguars have conceded 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 15th in league play.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 244.5 (-115)

244.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this season.

The 49ers, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.1% of the time while running 51.9%.

Purdy is No. 1 in the league averaging 9.1 yards per attempt (2,033 total yards passing).

In seven of eight games this season, Purdy completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (53.8% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Purdy has passed 31 times out of his 224 total attempts while in the red zone (37.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy has hit the rushing yards over in four of eight opportunities (50.0%).

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four red zone rushing carries (7.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 22-for-31 / 365 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 12-for-27 / 125 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 17-for-24 / 252 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-21 / 283 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD

