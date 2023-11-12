Brandon Aiyuk versus the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the 49ers play the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 74.0 10.6 20 75 9.50

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk leads his squad with 620 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, San Francisco is No. 13 in the league, with 1,945 (243.1 per game).

The 49ers score 27.3 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the league.

San Francisco sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 28.1 times per game (fewest in NFL).

The 49ers have made 31 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 19th in the NFL. They throw the ball 37.3% of the time in the red zone.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,108 (263.5 per game). It also ranks 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

This season, the Jaguars rank sixth in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per game and rank 14th in total yards allowed with 342.8 yards given up per game.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Jaguars have given up a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 52 27 Def. Targets Receptions 35 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.7 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 620 34 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.6 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 140 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

