When the San Francisco 49ers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Jaguars pass defense featuring Darious Williams. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 74 10.6 20 75 9.50

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darious Williams Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's team-high 620 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 52 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for 1,945 yards, or 243.1 per game -- that places the team 13th in the NFL.

The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 27.3 points per game, seventh-highest in the league.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 28.1 times per contest, which is worst in the league.

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 31 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 37.3%.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 30 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is struggling this season, with 2,108 passing yards allowed (26th in NFL). It ranks 15th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Jaguars rank sixth in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per contest and rank 13th in total yards allowed with 342.8 yards given up per game.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Darious Williams Rec. Targets 52 58 Def. Targets Receptions 35 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.7 31 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 620 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.6 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 140 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

