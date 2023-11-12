Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darious Williams: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
When the San Francisco 49ers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Jaguars pass defense featuring Darious Williams. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|74
|10.6
|20
|75
|9.50
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darious Williams Insights
Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense
- Brandon Aiyuk's team-high 620 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 52 targets) with two touchdowns.
- In the air, San Francisco has passed for 1,945 yards, or 243.1 per game -- that places the team 13th in the NFL.
- The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 27.3 points per game, seventh-highest in the league.
- San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 28.1 times per contest, which is worst in the league.
- In the red zone, the 49ers rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 31 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 37.3%.
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 30 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is struggling this season, with 2,108 passing yards allowed (26th in NFL). It ranks 15th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this year, the Jaguars rank sixth in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per contest and rank 13th in total yards allowed with 342.8 yards given up per game.
- Jacksonville has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|52
|58
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|17.7
|31
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|620
|30
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|88.6
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|140
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.