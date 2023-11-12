When Brandon Aiyuk suits up for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 10 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's team-high 620 yards receiving (88.6 per game) have come on 35 receptions (52 targets), plus he has scored two TDs.

Aiyuk has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0

