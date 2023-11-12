San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 263.5 per game.

Aiyuk has 35 receptions for a team-best 620 yards and two TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 52 times, resulting in 88.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Aiyuk and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aiyuk vs. the Jaguars

Aiyuk vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jaguars surrender 263.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Jaguars have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Watch 49ers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Aiyuk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Aiyuk has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Aiyuk has 23.1% of his team's target share (52 targets on 225 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.9 yards per target (fourth in NFL play), picking up 620 yards on 52 passes thrown his way.

Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 7.7% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Aiyuk (three red zone targets) has been targeted 9.7% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.