The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Aidan O'Connell hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

This season O'Connell has racked up three carries for 3 yards (1.0 per game) and one touchdown.

O'Connell has had one game with a rushing TD.

Aidan O'Connell Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Chargers 24 39 238 0 1 3 3 1 Week 7 @Bears 10 13 75 1 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Giants 16 25 209 0 0 0 0 0

