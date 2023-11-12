The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

The recent betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Jaguars can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

49ers vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 3 45 -175 +145

49ers vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has an average point total of 42.9 in their matchups this year, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have gone 5-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 62.5% of those games).

San Francisco is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of eight games this season.

Jacksonville's outings this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jaguars are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

49ers vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 27.3 7 17.5 3 42.9 4 8 Jaguars 24.1 14 19.5 6 44.5 5 8

49ers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.

In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 78 points this season (9.8 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up 37 more points than their opponents (4.6 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread in its last three contests, and went 0-3 overall.

In their past three games, the Jaguars have gone over the total twice.

The 49ers have put up a total of 78 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 37 points (4.6 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 44.1 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 26.0 24.0 ATS Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-1 3-1-0 1-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 3-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 45.1 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 25.0 24.0 ATS Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

