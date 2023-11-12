49ers vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are 3-point favorites as they aim to halt their three-game losing streak in a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The game's over/under has been listed at 46 points.
Before the 49ers square off against the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.
|BetMGM
|49ers (-3)
|46
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|49ers (-3)
|45.5
|-164
|+138
San Francisco vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
49ers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- San Francisco has posted a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-3-1.
- San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (50%).
- Against the spread, Jacksonville is 6-2-0 this year.
- The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.
- Of eight Jacksonville games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
