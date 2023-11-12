The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are 3-point favorites as they aim to halt their three-game losing streak in a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The game's over/under has been listed at 46 points.

Before the 49ers square off against the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-3) 46 -160 +135 FanDuel 49ers (-3) 45.5 -164 +138

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: FOX

San Francisco has posted a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-3-1.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (50%).

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 6-2-0 this year.

The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Of eight Jacksonville games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

