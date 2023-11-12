How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) head into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a five-game winning streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights
- The 49ers rack up 7.8 more points per game (27.3) than the Jaguars give up (19.5).
- The 49ers rack up 33.8 more yards per game (376.6) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (342.8).
- This season, San Francisco rushes for 54.2 more yards per game (133.5) than Jacksonville allows per contest (79.3).
- The 49ers have nine giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 18 takeaways.
49ers Away Performance
- The 49ers score 23.5 points per game in road games (3.8 fewer than overall), and allow 17.8 in away games (0.3 more than overall).
- The 49ers pick up 324 yards per game on the road (52.6 fewer than overall), and give up 352.8 away from home (37.8 more than overall).
- On the road, the 49ers pick up fewer rushing yards (130 per game) than overall (133.5). They also allow more rushing yards (91 per game) than overall (86.1).
- The 49ers convert 37.2% of third downs in road games (9.2% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 41.8% of third downs in road games (1.2% more than overall).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 19-17
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 31-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
