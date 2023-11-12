Entering their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) at TIAA Bank Field, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are keeping their eye on 11 players on the injury report.

The 49ers took on the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game, losing 31-17.

Last time out, the Jaguars won 20-10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Williams OT Ankle Questionable Aaron Banks OL Toe Out Dre Greenlaw LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Knee Questionable Drake Jackson DL Knee Out Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Questionable Darrell Luter Jr. CB Knee Questionable Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Out Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Gregory Junior CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Hamstring Questionable Daniel Thomas S Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OL Toe Questionable Yasir Abdullah LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: FOX

49ers Season Insights

On offense, the 49ers have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 376.6 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (315 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 17.5 points allowed per game) this year.

From an offensive standpoint, the 49ers rank eighth in the NFL with 243.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (228.9).

San Francisco has been firing on all cylinders in the running game this season, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (133.5 rushing yards per game) and fifth-best in rushing defense (86.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers own the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the league at +4, forcing 13 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over nine times (seventh in NFL).

49ers vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-3)

49ers (-3) Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Jaguars (+145)

49ers (-175), Jaguars (+145) Total: 45 points

