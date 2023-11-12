The San Francisco 49ers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between a pair of excellent running backs in Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne.

See player props for the 49ers' and Jaguars' biggest contributors in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the 49ers-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +320

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +135

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 66.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 14.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 36.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 65.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 249.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Deebo Samuel - 10.5 (-113) 47.5 (-113)

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 46.5 (-113) Calvin Ridley - - 51.5 (-113) Jamal Agnew - - 11.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 50.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 238.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Travis Etienne - 65.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.