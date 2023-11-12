Our computer model predicts a win for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they face the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The 49ers own the 10th-ranked defense this year (315 yards allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking fourth-best with 376.6 yards per game. In terms of total offense, the Jaguars rank 14th in the NFL (341.4 total yards per game) and 23rd on the other side of the ball (342.8 total yards allowed per contest).

49ers vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+3) Toss Up (45) Jaguars 24, 49ers 20

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the 49ers a 63.6% chance to win.

San Francisco has put together a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

San Francisco games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

The over/under in this game is 45 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Jaguars Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Jacksonville's eight contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Jaguars games (44.5).

49ers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 27.3 17.5 31 17.3 23.5 17.8 Jacksonville 24.1 19.5 21.5 20.3 26.8 18.8

