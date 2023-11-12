Jacksonville (6-2) rides a five-game winning streak into a matchup with San Francisco (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the 49ers play the Jaguars. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

49ers vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have had the lead five times, have been behind two times, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have won the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have won the second quarter two times, lost four times, and tied two times in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the 49ers have been outscored in the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jaguars' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

49ers vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have been winning five times (4-1 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead six times and have been behind two times.

2nd Half

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

